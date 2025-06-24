A 38-year-old man from Chatham is facing a number of charges.

On August 9, 2022, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to a report of a suspicious person entering a private property where the individual was seen accessing a detached garage before fleeing the area.

When police arrived, they located the man however when the suspect saw the officers, he fled into a corn field. A ground search took place but police were unable to locate the individual.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest while facing five charges, including trespassing at night, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, break and enter to commit theft under $5,000, and obstructing police.

The man was then arrested in January 2023 and remained in custody with a court date in June 2023. He failed to attend court, and another warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 22, 2025, shortly before 10 p.m., Chatham Police took custody of the man after he was arrested by the Woodstock Police Service in connection with his outstanding warrants.

He was transferred to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where he is currently being held for bail.