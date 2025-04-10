A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police for impaired and dangerous driving.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, police responded to a report of a collision in a parking lot in the 8700 block of McHugh Street.

Witnesses had reported that the car was being driven erratically, swerving over several curbs, and hitting a small tree, before crashing into a utility pole.

When officers spoke with the driver, he appeared unsteady and allegedly showed several signs of impairment. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he failed a drug test.

No one was injured in the incident, but the utility pole sustained significant damage.

The man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by a drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.