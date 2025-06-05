36 people have been arrested and face a combined total of 128 charges following a child sexual exploitation investigation in Ontario.

21 police services, including Windsor and Chatham-Kent, took part in the luring investigation from March 31 to April 11, 2025.

Investigators used undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media applications in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children.

The suspects are all men and range in age from 18 to 73.

A 38-year-old man from Chatham-Kent was arrested after police say he tried to meet with a child in person.

Provincial Police say one of the accused arrived at the meeting location with snacks, another brought sexual paraphernalia including lubricant and condoms, while a third was already listed on the National Sex Offender Registry.

The OPP say 9 victims were identified and offered support.

"These results highlight a sobering reality: predators can easily reach children in online spaces. We urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to talk to your children about staying safe online. Just as you wouldn't leave your child alone in a city, don't let them navigate the online world alone," said OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown in a news release.

51 ongoing investigations remain ongoing.