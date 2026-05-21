$35,000 in U.S. cash seized at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized $35,000 in U.S. cash at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The money was seized after a U.S. citizen allegedly tried to cross without declaring the cash. Border officials suspected it was proceeds of crime.

According to the CBSA, if you are travelling with more than $10,000 Canadian, you must declare it.

“Whether you are leaving or entering Canada, you must declare any currency (cash) or monetary instruments (i.e. cheques, money orders, bank drafts, etc.) valued at CAN $10,000 or more that you are carrying. This includes Canadian or foreign currency or a combination of both,” the CBSA website said.

It added that it is not illegal to have that much cash, but it must be declared. Monetary instruments, such as stocks and/or bonds, cheques, money orders and/or bank drafts, and traveller’s cheques must also be declared.

If money is seized as suspected proceeds of crime or funds of financing terrorist activities, it will not be returned, the CBSA wrote.