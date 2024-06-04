It's going to be a busy few days at the Zekelman Pickleball Complex in Tecumseh.

The Tecumseh Pickleball Association is hosting its 3rd annual 'Tecumseh Pickleball International Tournament' later this week.



Association vice president Malinda Hebert says the four day event kicks off on Thursday, June 6 and features over 350 pickleball players from Canada and the United States.



"With players from British Columbia, Quebec, Michigan, Minnesota, across Ontario and of course right here in Essex County," says Hebert. "Last year the tournament was three days, our tournaments have been sold-out every time we do one and so we expanded it to four days this year."



She says she's starting to feel the buzz and excitement for this year's event.



"Our tournaments sell-out and I got to say this is because the organization and our volunteers," she says. "We pride ourselves of having smiling faces out there and lots of help and lots of volunteers that do a fabulous job to make this tournament run extremely smooth."

Hebert is encouraging the public to come and check out the event.



She says spectators will see some really good pickleball action.



"There's food trucks out there, there's all kinds of things going on," says Hebert. "There's lots of vendors and I would drop by and pick up something at the food trucks and come and enjoy some really good pickleball."



Tournament play begins on Thursday at 8 a.m.



Games will run until roughly 4 p.m.



There will be singles play, doubles play and mixed doubles play.

