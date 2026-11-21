A 35-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Windsor late Friday night.

Windsor police say the crash happened shortly before midnight near Wyandotte Street East and Drouillard Road. Officers arrived to find a severely damaged sedan that had struck the concrete wall of an underpass.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling westbound on Wyandotte at a high rate of speed, went through a red light and narrowly avoided another vehicle before crashing into the wall.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The collision prompted several road closures while members of the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit examined the scene.

Drouillard was closed between Edna Street and Riverside Drive East, while Wyandotte was shut down between Albert Road and Cadillac Street.

Both roads have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance video to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032.