A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after $18,000 in illicit drugs were seized.

Last month, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit launched an investigation into a man believed to be trafficking drugs out of an east Windsor residence.

A search warrant was granted for police to search two houses and a car.

Officers seized 101 grams of cocaine, 165 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging materials.

On Tuesday, officers arrested the suspect after a vehicle stop in the area of Drouillard Road and Welpton Street.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal meth and cocaine.