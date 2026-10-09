35-year-old arrested after alleged noxious spray assault

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following an assault involving a noxious spray.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, Windsor Police responded to a report that a person had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 900 block of Curry Avenue.

Officers learned that a 68-year-old driver confronted a man who was operating an electric motorized device in the street.

During the argument, the man allegedly sprayed the driver with a noxious substance before fleeing.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers later identified the suspect. On Oct. 7, he turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters and has been charged with assault with a weapon.