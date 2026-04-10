35 high school robotic teams from across the province will be in Windsor this weekend for the 11th annual Windsor Essex Great Lakes FIRST Robotics Competition.

Event chairperson Larry Koscielski says this year's competition is called "Rebuilt" and focuses on advanced manufacturing, automation, and technology.

The competition is described as an "intense sporting event powered by student innovation" where robots race across the field completing complex tasks while drive teams make split-second strategic decisions that can shift an entire match.

Koscielski says students are looking forward to the event.

"I expect we'll have upwards of 2,500 people at the St. Denis Centre for most of Friday and Saturday," says Koscielski.

He says the energy in the room is incredible.

"The teams are working with each other and helping each other in the pits," he says. "They only really compete on the field themselves; away from the field, they're doing everything to help each other be successful, and it's not really about the robots at all; it's about robots building people more so."

Koscielski feels spectators will be inspired by the event.

"You see 35 different solutions to the same problem," says Koscielski. "The kids all attack it in a different way, which is unique and inspiring, and there are reasons that they did; with the tools that they had, they decided to do this, and another team goes a different way, and that's fine."

The University of Windsor, St. Clair College, and local companies offer support to the students over the weekend.

They ensure students have the tools, mentorship, and environment needed for the weekend competition.

The university and college also provide bursaries and scholarships, helping FIRST participants transition into engineering, technology, and skilled trades programs.

Nine schools from Windsor-Essex are competing in this year's event at the St. Denis Centre.

It runs Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.