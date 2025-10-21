One person has been arrested following a $35,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

Police noticed an interaction between two people in a parking lot last week and when officers went to speak with those involved, one of them fled.

During a brief foot chase, a bag was thrown which police say contained nearly 350 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and a large amount of Canadian cash.

A 19-year old man was eventually located and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Police say he's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.