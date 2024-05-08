Windsor police are asking for the public's help in locating a 34-year-old woman.
Police say they're concerned for the well-being of Lindsay Konrad.
She's described as white, approximately 4’11” tall, with a thin build, brown hair, and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
