The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 34-year-old man following a standoff.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on December 17, officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street West.

The victim reported fleeing the home after being assaulted and threatened by a male suspect.

The suspect also allegedly threatened to burn the house down and set the victim’s cats on fire.

The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the suspect was believed to be in possession of a loaded, homemade firearm capable of firing shotgun shells.

Due to the potential risk, police established a secure perimeter and requested assistance from the Emergency Services Unit.

After several hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats to animals, and uttering threats to damage property.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.