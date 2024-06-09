The 33rd annual McGregor Music Festival returns today.

The Car Show for Cancer will also take place at the event, which is held at Co-An Park.

Live music for the event will range from C2C Entertainment, All Nighters, Kenny and the Cruisers, Exit 31, Jammin for Wellness Band, Lookin' Back, Crow Bar Hotel and Bad Moustache.

The fest will also feature a pig auction, raffles, door prizes, and more.

Funds raised from the festival support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The festival has raised over $250,000 in support of different initiatives, including Women's Health, video conferencing equipment, Robes for Radiation, the Image Enhancement Program, the Patient Assistance Fund and so much more at the Foundation.

Sue LeClair, chairperson of McGregor Music Festival, says there's a lot going on throughout the day.

"We have an annual pig auction, 33 years of doing this pig auction, and that happens at 4 o'clock. And everybody is there for that one. We also have a main raffle, we have a toonie drop, and the car show."



She says they have great prizes to give away.



"I don't think any other festival has more prizes to give away than the McGregor Music Festival. We have a main raffle, and WestJet has given us round trip tickets anywhere they fly."

LeClair says the funds raised stays local.

"All the money - we raised $75,000 last year - all that money stays at the Foundation to buy the equipment that we need for our cancer patients."

Gates open at 10 a.m., and tickets are $5 a person.

Co-An Park is located at 11071 Concession Road 11.

-with files from AM800's Live & Local