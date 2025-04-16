Over 300 pounds of cocaine has been seized near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 339 pounds - or 154 kilograms - of cocaine during an outbound inspection in Detroit.

Border officials state that a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination, and a physical inspection was conducted by officers, which revealed bricks of a white powdery substance inside of two duffel bags, and four moving boxes.

Through testing, the cargo was confirmed to be cocaine. The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer.

According to CBP, the driver, an Indian citizen, was arrested and faces federal prosecution.

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

More than 1,500 pounds of cocaine has been seized by CBP Field Operations at Michigan ports of entry during in 2025.