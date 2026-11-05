$33,000 drug bust in Windsor

One person is in custody following a seizure of drugs and cash in Windsor.

Police were conducting a follow up investigation to a criminal offence earlier this week and located a 20-year old male suspect.

Officers then raided a home on Tuesday in the 3100-block of Meadowbrook Lane and seized nearly $12,000 in cash, fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone and other pills along with 100 cannabis vape pens and drug paraphernalia.

The drugs have a street value of over $21,000.

Charges include: six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and other offences.