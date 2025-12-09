32 people, including four youths, have been arrested after a four-day retail crime initiative by Windsor police.

Windsor police say its Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit teamed up with 15 local retailers between December 3 and 6 to prevent and deter shoplifting and related offences.

According to police, officers arrested 32 people in four days and laid 33 criminal charges.

They also recovered $2,724 in stolen property.

Charges include 19 counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of engaging in prohibited activity on the premises, three counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count each for fraud under $5,000, mischief, and breach of probation.

Police say in addition to the criminal charges, four youths were diverted through the youth diversion program, and nine trespass notices were also issued.