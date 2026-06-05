$325,000 in damages to two buildings in North Service Road fire

A fire on North Service Road near the E.C. Row Expressway has caused an estimated $325,000 in damages to two buildings.
Windsor firefighters responded to the blaze on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
Fire officials posted on social media that the structure fire was in the 5500 block of North Service Road.
The blaze was put out around 5:30 p.m. Two structures, railroad equipment, a hydro pole, and other miscellaneous equipment were damaged.
The cause is still under investigation and crews are waiting to see surveillance video of the incident.