$325,000 in damages to two buildings in North Service Road fire

An investigation is underway following a blaze Thursday evening on North Service Road.

Structure fire breaks out near E.C. Row Expressway An investigation is underway following a blaze Thursday evening on North Service Road.

A fire on North Service Road near the E.C. Row Expressway has caused an estimated $325,000 in damages to two buildings.

Windsor firefighters responded to the blaze on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials posted on social media that the structure fire was in the 5500 block of North Service Road.

The blaze was put out around 5:30 p.m. Two structures, railroad equipment, a hydro pole, and other miscellaneous equipment were damaged.

The cause is still under investigation and crews are waiting to see surveillance video of the incident.