A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged assault.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, Windsor Police responded to a report of a man armed with a knife at an apartment in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from visible injuries.

Officers learned through investigation that the victim and a friend had visited a resident in the building.

A verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, and police say the victim was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife by the suspect before they fled the apartment.

Officers located the suspect still inside the apartment and placed him under arrest.

He's facing a string of charges including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering death threats, breach of probation, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.