32-year-old man facing a dozen charges in connection to child sexual assault investigation

One man is facing a dozen charges following an investigation by Windsor police into the sexual assault of a child.

On June 9, 2026, members of the Windsor Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) launched an investigation after receiving a report of historical sexual assaults involving a child victim.

Through the investigation, officers determined that the suspect, who was known to the victim, had sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

On June 11, members of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested the suspect at a residence in East Windsor.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with 12 criminal offences, including four counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone with information should call the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.

They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.