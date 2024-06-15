A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with impaired driving after allegedly colliding with a police cruiser this morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Windsor police officers were responding to a separate incident when an approaching car collided with their cruiser that was parked in the 1400 block of Parent Avenue.

Police stated to social media that the vehicle then hit a second parked car before coming to a stop.

When officers spoke to the driver, they detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

The woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

She faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

There were no physical injuries to the officers or the driver of the other vehicle.