A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with multiple thefts from cars in the Fontainebleau area.

Windsor Police say between February 21 and March 26, the suspect allegedly entered several vehicles throughout Windsor, stealing various items and causing damage in the process.

In two of the incidents, police say the suspect attempted to sell the stolen property online.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, officers responded to a theft in progress in the 2700 block of Armstrong Avenue.

The homeowner saw a man removing items from their vehicle, and when they confronted the suspect, he fled the area on foot.

Police were able to locate and arrest the man a short distance away from the home.

Through investigation, officers were able to link the suspect to several other thefts in the city.

The man has been charged in relation to five separate incidents with four counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief under $5,000.

Police say some of the stolen property has been recovered.