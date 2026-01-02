A 31-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

On December 30, 2025, Windsor Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Officers learned that the victim and another youth had allegedly spent the previous evening consuming alcohol at the home of an adult male acquaintance.

Police say at some point in the evening, the victim became incapacitated and later regained consciousness during the sexual assault.

The following morning, the victim and her friend left the home, and the incident was reported to police.

The suspect was quickly identified, and was arrested on December 31, 2025, by the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad at a property in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

He has been charged with sexual assault.