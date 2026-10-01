31-year-old man charged with extortion, assault in Amherstburg

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and extortion investigation in Amherstburg.

A victim reported earlier this month to Windsor police that he had advertised an item for sale online in June 2026.

The suspect came to their home and said he would pay for the item by the end of the month, but when he didn’t come back, the item was sold to another person.

Police say the suspect reportedly later returned to the residence and demanded money from the victim.

He allegedly threatened to harm the victim if the money was not provided by a specified date and then sprayed the victim with a noxious substance before leaving the area.

Several days later, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim by telephone, again demanding money and threatening harm if police were contacted.

Investigators identified the suspect, and shortly after 12 a.m. on September 29, officers located and arrested the man at a residence in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg.

The suspect is charged with two counts of extortion, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division - Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559 ext. 230. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.