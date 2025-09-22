Windsor police say a three-day police operation in the Glengarry neighbourhood has resulted in 31 arrests and almost 40 criminal charges.

From Sept. 18 to 20, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, carried out focused enforcement at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the course of the initiative, officers laid a total of 39 criminal charges, including the following:

Break-and-enter

Theft under $5,000

Possession of stolen property

Failure to comply with a probation order

Police say the arrests are part of a broader high-visibility initiative to address persistent safety concerns and improve living conditions in Glengarry, an area frequently impacted by crime and social challenges.

“Creating a safer environment in Glengarry is one of our top priorities,” said Staff Sgt Brian Caffarena. “We know this neighbourhood has faced ongoing challenges, and operations like this are part of our continued effort to support the community, reduce crime, and build a stronger sense of safety and trust.”

The Nurse Police Team and Crisis Response Team, as well as other health and human service provider partners, will continue to be on site to provide access to vital resources, treat wounds, and deliver other essential medical care.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.