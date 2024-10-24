The Run for Windsor made its return to Malden Park this past May following a brief break due to COVID-19.

The 2024 run, organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elder’s Association, raised $30,750 in support of Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) Foundation.



"Its support like this from our community that helps WRH Foundation ensure that our health care professionals have access to the latest tools and technologies to help keep our community healthy," said foundation interim executive director Ashley Weeres.



Over 500 people participated in the event that featured a 1.5 km ‘fun run’ and a 5 km race along with door prizes and activities for the whole family.



"We’re looking forward to raising more funds and awareness for our current hospital and new, acute care hospital," said Dr. Nauman Iftikhar, member of the Amadiyya Muslim Elder Association.



To date, Run for Windsor has raised $78,250 for WRH.

