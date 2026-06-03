$30,000 worth of drugs seized in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent seize $30,000 in illegal drugs after executing two search warrants.

Chatham-Kent police have seized roughly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to the police service, its Intelligence Unit obtained two search warrants on June 2 for two residences in Chatham.

Police say the warrants were issued as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking involving fentanyl and cocaine.

Members of the Emergency Response Team executed the first warrant just after 3 p.m. at a residence on McNaughton Avenue East.

Police say eight people, between the ages of 26 and 56 years old, were inside and were arrested without incident.

The second warrant was executed about 20 minutes later at a residence on Selkirk Street, where three people between the ages of 26 and 42 years old were arrested.

Police say as a result of the searches, officers seized approximately 100 grams of fentanyl and roughly 100 grams of cocaine.

They also seized cellular telephones, a digital scale, packaging materials, and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

Police have charged a 30-year-old man from Etobicoke with two counts of possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

All other individuals arrested were released.