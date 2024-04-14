A boost to innovation at the University of Windsor, and for local innovators in Windsor-Essex.

The University of Windsor has been awarded $300,000 by Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) to fortify its intellectual property capabilities.



The Office of Research Partnership will be overseeing enhancements to their overall strategy to help improve capacity to bring inventions to market.



The investment is part of IPON's broader initiative, investing $2.9 million into 10 postsecondary institutions across Ontario to fuel innovation and commercial endeavours.



Director of Research Partnerships Tom Schnekenburger says they plan utilize the funds to advance technology transfer and foster industry partnerships.



Officials believe those are crucial steps in transforming university inventions into market-ready innovations.



Schnekenburger says they have a great culture at the university of inventorship and creating something out of nothing.



"Through various faculties, the research we do, everything from material science to chemistry and biology. All that work needs to go somewhere it needs an outlet, for a lot of our partners whether that's in the automotive space or medical technologies, we need supports to actually bring that from the lab to the marketplace and provide expertise to bring us there," he said.



The funding will help support strategic capacity, whether that's bringing people on who have specialized expertise or just getting the word out about some of the inventions already a part of their portfolio.



One of those ready-to-market technologies is a compact wireless breathing-detection sensor, which combines various inputs to track breathing patterns without wires and heavy equipment.



Schnekenburger says the funding will also support and continue to foster a culture of innovation going forward, because the mandate is dedicated to building strategic capacity in whatever form.



"Supporting businesses and creating more economic development opportunities for our local businesses, which ultimately creates more jobs. So for the postsecondary programs that were allowed to be part of this program, it was was really to say well what's happening at the grass roots innovation level? What's happening at the grass roots innovation level? And how do we bring that up."



He says they'll be looking to engage local innovators, along with those that may already have a relationship with the university.



"So there's going to be a lot of support through this funding to help the local community, whether it's small to medium size businesses that just need a bit of direction. We can support them through finding services, additional services or funding, through groups like IPON and other groups that can support like the WeTech Alliance or the Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator," he said.



The University of Windsor has also forged a partnership with Brock University as part of this endeavour.



Schnekenburger says the collaboration introduces a technology transfer internship, providing students with invaluable insights into intellectual property's role in enhancing the experiences of cross-border communities.

