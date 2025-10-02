Windsor Police are looking to identify three suspects after 30 parked cars were damaged on the city's west side.

Police say around 2 a.m. on September 25th, officers responded to several reports of vehicle windows being smashed and some had content stolen.

The vehicles had been parked on Askin Ave, Sandwich Street, Alexander Ave, Peter Street, Baby Street, Bloomfield Road, Queen Street and King Street.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6’ tall and was wearing a black and grey hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is a black male, 6’ tall and was a black puffer jacket, black and orange shoes, and a black balaclava.

The third suspect is also a black male, approximately 6’ tall who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a multi-coloured hat.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.