A French woman and two Americans have tested positive or showed symptoms of hantavirus.

Authorities announced the new cases as nations around the world repatriate passengers from a cruise ship hit by an outbreak and quarantine or isolate them.

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said Monday that the woman was among five French passengers repatriated Sunday to Paris from the MV Hondius.

One the 17 American passengers evacuated from the ship and flown to Nebraska also tested positive for the hantavirus but is not showing any symptoms, and another had mild symptoms, U.S. health officials said late Sunday.

The World Health Organization recommended close monitoring of the former passengers, and many countries quarantined them.