CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police say three law enforcement officers serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout at a North Carolina home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the officers killed the suspect in the front yard of the suburban Charlotte home on Monday after he fired on them.



Jennings says then more shots were fired from inside the home.



Three members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force were killed. One was a federal marshal and two were state corrections officers.



One other task force member and four Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were wounded.

A woman and a 17-year-old male found in the house after the standoff are being questioned.