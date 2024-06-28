Three guns have been seized from a traveller by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The incident happened on Monday Jun. 24.



The CBSA says a penalty of $2826 was issued and the traveller was returned back to the United States.



The CBSA reminds all travellers to declare all firearms to a border services officer when arriving at the border.



They state should anyone not declare a firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.

