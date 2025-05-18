Toronto police say three children are dead and three others are recovering after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a minivan stopped at a red light early Sunday morning in Etobicoke.

The collision happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the eastbound off-ramp from Highway 401 to Renforth Drive, where police say a Dodge Caravan, traveling at a “high rate of speed,” lost control and struck a stationary minivan carrying six people.

“Unfortunately on scene, two of the children, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, were pronounced deceased,” acting Duty Insp. Baheer Sarvanandan told reporters. A six-year-old girl was also brought to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The other three occupants; a 10-year-old child, their mother, and an adult male who police say was an “acquaintance of the family” were initially transported with life-threatening injuries.

All three are now confirmed to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, who police identify as 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., was arrested at the scene. He is facing multiple charges of impaired operation causing death.

None of the charges have been tested in court but police say Lehouillier is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre at 10 a.m.

All six people in the minivan ranged in age from six to 40 years old, police said.

Renforth Drive remains closed in the area as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information, who may have seen the Dodge Caravan driving eastbound on Highway 401 to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.