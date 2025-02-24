The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) say a majority of students in the region have up-to-date immunization records but about 3,200 students still face suspension next month.

The health unit says as of February 22, over 95% of students meet the requirements of Immunization of School Pupils Act but 1,700 elementary students and 1,493 secondary students are still missing required immunizations or have not submitted their updated records to the health unit.

WECHU says the deadline for elementary students to submit their updated records is February 27 at 6 p.m. while secondary students have until March 13 at 6 p.m.

The health unit says if the deadlines are not met, elementary students will be suspended from school as of March 3 and secondary students will be suspended as of March 17.

As AM800 news reported last month, the health unit completed a review in the fall of over 65,000 student immunization records and at that time, said just under 7,100 notices were sent out to elementary students and close to 4,800 notices were sent to secondary students.

The health unit also said as of January 17, over 90% of students in Windsor-Essex meet the requirements but there 3,700 elementary students and about 2,800 secondary had incomplete immunization records.

Immunization records can be updated online, by phone or in-person at the Windsor office or the Leamington office.