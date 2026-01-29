60 NHL-sized rinks.

That's the amount of food and organic material collected and diverted from the local landfill since the launch of the green bin program.

Speaking on AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) General Manager Michelle Bishop says the program is off to a good start.

She says since the launch of the program, 3,100 tonnes have been diverted.

"As of just this past week, we've been seeing about 200 metric tonnes of food and organic material being diverted from the landfill and that's thanks to the wonderful efforts of our municipalities that are in the phase one so Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Windsor," she says.

Bishop says residents that are participating in the program are doing a great job.

"With 200-plus tonnes every week being diverted every week, we've exceeded the 3,000 tonne mark," says Bishop. "So I think we're around 3,100 tonnes that have been diverted and I think somebody did a fun fact the other day in here and that's the equalvilent to 60 NHL-sized arenas."

She says she's pleased with participation in the program and is hoping to get participation up to over 40 per cent.

"Right now we're sitting in right about 30 per cent, 29-30 per cent," she says. "So considering we're only 13 weeks in, we're pleased with that, and it does take a little bit of time for everyone to adjust."

Phase one of the program launched on October 21.

Phase two of the program will include Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington.

Those communities will receive their green bins in the fall.