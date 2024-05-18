Thousands of 2SLGBTQIA+ advocates and allies across the country came together this week for the National Rainbow Week of Action.

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle, community activist & educator says the week of action brought together 2SLGBTQIA+ advocates and allies to speak up for a more free, equal and socially just future — for 2SLGBTQIA+ people and everyone in Canada.



"The purpose is to draw attention to the rising levels of hate we are seeing across Canada directed towards those in the queer and trans community, and it's an opportunity to mobilize folks to challenge this hate, to counter this hate."



Brouillard-Coyle says many have gone online to take the Pledge for Rainbow Equality.



The pledge is to: “defend rainbow equality - because a more free and equal Canada is a better Canada for everyone”.



"People are just really engaging with this and we're seeing thousands across the country who are taking a stand and making sure that people know that this type hate that we're seeing is not acceptable and queer and trans people deserve to have spaces where they can be their authentic self."



Brouillard-Coyle co-organized a letter-writing event Friday night with the aim of bringing more awareness to local municipal, provincial and federal representatives.



"Governments have a big role to play in countering this rising hate that we're seeing by supporting those in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, funding services that provide vital resources for those in the queer and trans community, as well as implementing policies that help to counter this hate."

