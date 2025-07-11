The 2nd annual 'On A Mission For The Mission' returns this weekend.

'On A Mission For The Mission' is a local motorcycle bike show, vendor event, and a food drive wrapped into one day as a chance to give back.

The event runs on July 13 at the Windsor Moose Lodge and it's a chance to support local food banks while also checking out a variety of motorcycles and visiting local vendors.

Those interested in having their bike included in the show are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a personal hygiene product as an entry fee. Five trophies will be awarded to the best rides.

Every donation will go back to the community.

Event Coordinator Shane Nespolon says there's a lot to do.

"We'll have bikes coming to compete for five trophies, along with that we'll also have a vendor event where we've got 20 vendors lined up with all different fields of craft. And then we're also doing a can drive."

He says there's a number of awards.

"We've got three judges coming out, our trophies are 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Furthest Travelled, and then People's Choice where you'll be able to vote on a bike yourself if you come on out."

Nespolon says all are welcome.

"Entry for the actual participating in the bike show, to have a bike into it, it's just a canned good drive. And then for people who just want to come out and view, and shop the vendor event, it's all free."

The event will also feature food and beverages, live music, over 20 vendors, a 50/50 draw, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 13.

The Windsor Moose Lodge is located at 777 Tecumseh Road West.

'On A Mission For The Mission' is a charitable foundation focused on supporting foodbanks in Windsor and Essex County with a goal of ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry.