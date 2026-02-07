A chilly, but successful evening at the 2nd annual Polar Plunge in LaSalle.

Over 100 participants took the plunge Friday night into a cold, icy pool as they raised money for Special Olympics Ontario, held by LaSalle Police.

All funds raised will support programming and events for 23,000 athletes across the province, including those in LaSalle.

As of Friday evening, approximately $33,000 was raised by participants in the plunge, and community members.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche jumped first last year, and this year.

She says she's happy to take part again.

"It's about inclusively, it's about supporting the Special Olympic athletes who deserve everything that they can to be able to participate. And do, this event is great because it's put on by LaSalle Police who are a very big part of that throughout the year."

LaSalle Deputy Chief Jason Woods says it's for a great cause.

"Anytime we raise money for these athletes, it's so deserving for them. They work so hard all year round training, they compete. Other athletes have the ability to get paid or to make money, or have it paid for, and these athletes rely on us and the fundraising to get them where they have to go."

Patrick Castellucci with Caboto Soccer says it was awesome.

"It was nothing, it was easy! Great cause, happy to do it, good group of people here... awesome!"

Lisa Homenick, organizer and LaSalle Police Dispatcher, says it was another great year.

"It's a beautiful event, we're going to be doing it yearly. It's a great event, I'm so glad to have it in LaSalle."

Any grade 12 student enrolled at St. Clair College for the fall of 2026 will receive a $250 bursary if they took the plunge.

Over 160 people took part in last year's event, raising more than $51,000