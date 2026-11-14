29-year-old woman charged following child neglect investigation

A 29-year-old woman has been charged following an investigation into the living conditions of two young children.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, Windsor police officers responded to a home in east Windsor to conduct a wellness check involving several dogs.

During the investigation, officers located two young children who were allegedly living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Police say the home contained significant amounts of animal urine and feces, as well as insects and an apparent lack of food.

Officers also located two cats and six dogs inside the home, including one dead dog.

Both children were transported to hospital for treatment and placed in the care of the Children’s Aid Society. The remaining dogs were taken into the care of Progressive Animal Welfare Services.

As a result, the 29-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges of two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life and one count of neglecting an animal. To protect the privacy and identities of the children, the accused’s name will not be released.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.