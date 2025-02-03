A fire on McKay Avenue is now out.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the area where one unit of a semi-detached home was on fire.

A search of the residence took place and was cleared of all occupants.

29 firefighters were on scene and were able to quickly put out the blaze, and the fire is under control.

A fire investigator is attending the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.