A 28-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a teenager in Amherstburg.

On November 18, Windsor Police responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl.

Officers learned through investigation that the victim had initially connected with the suspect through Snapchat, believing him to be a former classmate.

Although the victim had not provided her address, the suspect attended her home and reportedly refused to leave until she threatened to contact police. Investigators believe he used Snapchat’s location-sharing feature to identify the victim’s location and find her.

The victim later went to a park, where the suspect arrived and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect then placed the victim in his car and sexually assaulted her again before driving her to his home, where a third assault occurred.

Following the investigation, officers arrested the man at a home in west Windsor.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and criminal harassment by repeated following.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Windsor Police.