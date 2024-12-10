A 28-year-old Chatham man has been arrested and charged in a child sexual abuse material investigation.

In November, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that a Chatham resident was sharing child sexual abuse material on the social media platform Snapchat.

As part of the investigation, on November 27, members of the Chatham ICE unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Blenheim where several electronic devices were seized during the search.

Police believe that the man was communicating with several child victims through social media apps including Snapchat, Facebook Messenger and Discord.

On December 3, police arrested and charged the man with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography available and luring a person under the age of 18.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing and the investigation is ongoing at this time.