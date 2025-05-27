A 27-year-old man who was arrested last week for passing counterfeit money and fleeing from police now faces additional charges.

The man was originally charged with using counterfeit currency to make fraudulent purchases at two local businesses.

During one incident, he allegedly fled from Windsor Police in a black Mercedes and drove dangerously through a red light in a populated area.

He was arrested on May 24 where investigators with the Financial Crimes Unit linked the suspect to two additional incidents.

Police state that on May 13, he allegedly sold a stolen vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer. Three days later, surveillance footage captured him parking the same stolen car behind a business in the 1700 block of Walker Road.

In a separate incident on May 20, the suspect reportedly used counterfeit money to fraudulently purchase an electric scooter from someone who had posted an ad online. When the seller became suspicious of the fake $100 bills, the 27-year-old fled the scene with the scooter.

As a result, the suspect is facing a total of 21 charges, including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of counterfeit money (x3)

Uttering counterfeit money (x3)

Possession of property obtained by crime (x4)

Possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking

Fraud under $5,000 (x2)

Obtaining by false pretences under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Failure to stop for police

Failure to comply with a release order (x4)

Anyone with further information on this investigation is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.