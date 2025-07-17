A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fraud and theft investigation - two months after he was charged in a similar incident.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, Windsor Police responded to a reported fraud in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

Officers learned that two individuals had arranged the sale of a drone through an online marketplace, and met in person to complete the transaction.

During the exchange, police state that the buyer handed over $640 in counterfeit bills, and quickly fled the area on a motorcycle with the drone. The seller soon realized the money was fake.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect, and arrested him at a residence in the 1200 block of Isabelle Place on Tuesday night.

The suspect is facing six charges including fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of counterfeit money, uttering counterfeit money, possession of property obtained by crime, and operation while prohibited.

Windsor Police reminds community members to utilize the dedicated Safe Internet Exchange Zone, located at the Traffic Collision Reporting Centre at 2696 Jefferson Blvd.