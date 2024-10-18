A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Windsor Police following a string of break-ins.

Between September 27 and October 7, police responded to reports of break-and-enters at a total of six units at two separate storage facilities in Windsor.

During each incident, the suspect broke into the storage unit and stole a variety of items such as electronics, tools, and more.

Through investigation, members of the Target Base Unit identified the suspect, and recovered many of the items that were stolen.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, officers located and arrested the man in the 1300 block of Lauzon Road.

He has been charged with six counts of break-and-enter and commit to a place other than a dwelling-house and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

The suspect is also currently wanted by Durham Regional Police on multiple charges, including break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order. He is also wanted by York Regional Police for failure to comply with a release order.