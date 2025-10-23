The new green bin collection program is off to a strong start in Windsor.

Senior Manager of Environmental Services Jim Leether told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that they collected over 27 tonnes of food waste on Tuesday, the first day of collection in the city.

"A hat tip to all of West Windsor, where collection took place. That's a very successful first day for us," he says.

The collection took place in the 1A collection zone, which includes places like Sandwich Town, around the University of Windsor, and the South Cameron neighbourhood, and in the 1B collection zone, which includes neighbourhoods along Grand Marais Road West and along Dominion Boulevard up to Cabana Road West.

Leether says people need to know they did a good job on the first day.

"27 tonnes less that's going to the landfill coming from our own backyards. We'll see how the rest of the week plays out here, but if that number holds, we're looking at diverting over 100 tonnes by the end of the week, which is just a fantastic number," he says.

The green bin is just like the blue and red box recycling programs for plastics and paper, only it involves food waste and organic material being collected and sent to Seacliff Energy in Leamington to be converted into a liquid fertilizer.

The goal is to divert waste from the landfill at 7700 County Rd. 18 in Essex, which is due to reach capacity in 2040.

Leether says change is hard.

"Like I've been saying for weeks now, 'It's okay, we all need to get used to it; there will be mistakes along the way as people get used to it," he says.

Phase one of the green bin collection program began this week in Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, Tecumseh, and Windsor, with green bins delivered to homes in those communities this past summer.

Phase two will include Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington and will see green bin delivery in fall 2026.