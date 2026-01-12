A large theft of copper is under investigation in Chatham-Kent.
Police say there were two separate break and enters at a business in Tilbury on Industrial Park Road last week.
In both incidents, a quantity of copper wire was stolen and significant damage was reported, resulting in a total loss of $260,000.
Last Friday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Tilbury and a 24-year old man was arrested.
Charges include: break and enter, possession of property under $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.