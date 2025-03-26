It was a tearful evening from community members as they remembered the life of a 26-year-old woman.

Approximately 25 people attended the vigil service for Shilan Shahbazian at Kim's Nails and Spa on Tuesday evening.

Those in attendance spoke about how kind, happy, and beautiful she was, as well as hard-working.

Shahbazian was reported missing by Windsor Police on January 7. On March 21, Windsor Police stated that her body was recovered, and that foul play was not suspected in her death.

Shahbazian moved to Canada from Iran two years ago, and began working at Kim's Nails and Spa.

Kim Lam, owner of Kim's Nails and Spa, says she's been in contact with Shahbazian's family about bringing her body back to Iran.

"If the family asks us to help to bring her body back home, that's what I can do right now. I'm waiting for the family to say something, and we'll step in."

Lam says Shahbazian was a happy girl.

"If you see in her personality, it's so calm, and always smiling."

Jenifer Ducharme, a client at Kim's Nails and Spa, says doesn't feel much closure.

"She was very happy, and I know mental health could be masked very easily, but she had plans, she was looking forward to so many things."

Ducharme says she will remember Shahbazian fondly.

"She was strikingly beautiful to look at aesthetically. But then when she did give you that smirk, or even a funny face, or a hand gesture, and then eventually language, she was hilarious. She was more beautiful inside than out. She was the whole package... she was a beautiful soul. A very beautiful person."

Shahbazian was also attending St. Michael's Adult Catholic High School to improve her English skills.

Kim's Nails & Spa is located at 2385 Tecumseh Road West.