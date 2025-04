A 26-year-old from Windsor has been charged following a report of intimate partner violence.

On April 1, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the Elgin Ontario Provincial Police St. Thomas Detachment were dispatched for a domestic dispute.

The report was on the Highway 401 in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

OPP state that as a result, the individual was charged with spousal assault.

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas at a later date.