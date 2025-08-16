26 people have been arrested by Windsor police during a three-day retail theft initiative.

From August 12 to 14, the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit and the Retail Theft Unit partnered with loss prevention teams at nine local stores to prevent and deter shoplifting.

During that time, officers arrested a total of 26 people, laid 30 criminal charges, and recovered over $3,200 in stolen property.

Five of those who were arrested also had outstanding warrants.

One notable arrest involved a 29-year-old man, who allegedly stole items from a store in the 7300 block of Catherine Street and threatened an employee when confronted.

Later the same day, police state he had attempted to steal merchandise from another store in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

He was arrested and charged with robbery and theft under $5,000 and has 11 previous theft charges so far this year.

Anyone with information about retail theft or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.