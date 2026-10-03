25th annual Kidney Walk returns to Windsor

The annual Kidney Walk will return to Windsor this weekend.

This will be the 25th anniversary of the walk taking place in the city and will help to support the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The walk will begin at the Riverside Sportsmen Club, and those taking part can walk one kilometre or five kilometres.

Every dollar raised from the walk will support programs and services for those affected by kidney disease.

The walk also expanded locally this year, with Kingsville and Chatham hosting their own Kidney Walk in September.

Shannon Van Watteghem-Levasseur, Fund and Community Development Officer for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Windsor Chapter, says these walks are the backbone of their fundraising efforts.

“The walks support our patient services, our education and support services, and it also helps to fund us advocating for kidney health to the various levels of government.”

She says they have a number of services, as one in 10 people will be affected by kidney disease.

“We try to support patients, and we support them through our educational programs, which we have peer-to-peer, we have webinars, we have our kidney community kitchen, and living with reduced kidney function manuals.”

Watteghem-Levasseur says they’re hoping to raise a lot of money again.

“Our fundraising goal for this year is $35,000. Last year we were able to surpass that goal, and we were closer to the $40,000 mark. So we’re hoping again this year to reach that milestone.”

Those wanting to take part are encouraged to register, as a luncheon will be provided following the walk.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk set to start at 10 a.m. Sunday.

A slideshow presentation will be shown during the event to highlight 25 years of the Kidney Walk in Windsor.